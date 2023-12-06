1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

