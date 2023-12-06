1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18,806.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,274 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

