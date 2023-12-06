1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,249 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

