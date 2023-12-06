1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,865 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $102.35.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.