1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,453 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

