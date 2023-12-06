1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,749 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $164.45 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

