1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,897 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.