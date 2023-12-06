1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,157 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SAP opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

