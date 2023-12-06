1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,995 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

