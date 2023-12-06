242 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $180.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

