2,696 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Crocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crocs by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.