3,121 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,006,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,046,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes Stock Down 2.1 %
Diodes stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
