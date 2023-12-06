724 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

