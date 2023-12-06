750 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 556,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 69.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

