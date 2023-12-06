757 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

