865 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS GVI opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.