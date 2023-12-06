9,384 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 717,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 428,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 452.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 401,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

