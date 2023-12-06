AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.