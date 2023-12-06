AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

