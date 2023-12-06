ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

