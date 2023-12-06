ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
