ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

