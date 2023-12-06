Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 197,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,299,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

