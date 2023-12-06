AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $153.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.