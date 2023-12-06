Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.