Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alight by 19.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 229.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

