Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Kathleen Mowry Sells 33,087 Shares

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

ARLP opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARLP

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.