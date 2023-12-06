American Trust Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

American Trust boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.