American Trust Sells 351 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $292.78 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.69.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,294 shares of company stock valued at $121,586,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

