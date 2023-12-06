American Trust Sells 625 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Trust reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,448,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.