American Trust Sells 827 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,780 shares of company stock worth $37,067,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

