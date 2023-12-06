American Trust Takes $2.42 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. American Trust owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $6,515,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $997.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

