American Trust Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dover by 31.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

