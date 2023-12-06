Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $352.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.