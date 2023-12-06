Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.77

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1356217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 165,137 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

