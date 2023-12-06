Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $127.80

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

