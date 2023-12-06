Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.