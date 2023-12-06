Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and have sold 520,874 shares valued at $54,390,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

