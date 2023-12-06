Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

