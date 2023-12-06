Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Asana Stock Up 2.2 %

Asana stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at $797,719,987.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

