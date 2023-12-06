Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

ASAN stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

