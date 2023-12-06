Ashtead Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,836 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,868.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The company has a market cap of £21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.47) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

