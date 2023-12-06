Auto Trader Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

