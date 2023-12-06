AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,814.61.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,671.13 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,581.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,517.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

