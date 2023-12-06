AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $3,100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,850.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,811.39.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,671.13 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,581.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,517.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 147.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

