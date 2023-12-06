Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 70.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 709,959 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,614,000 after buying an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AVNS opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $988.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

