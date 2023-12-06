Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,928.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $193.21 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.