Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Declares Special Dividend of $10.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $153.55 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

