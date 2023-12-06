Bank of America Upgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to “Buy”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

DFS stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

