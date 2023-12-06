Barclays Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $235.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

NYSE BA opened at $234.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. Boeing has a 12 month low of $174.62 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $4,838,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,300,000 after buying an additional 78,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

