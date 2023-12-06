Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Barloworld Price Performance

BRRAY stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

